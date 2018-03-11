Cholera deaths in the country have reached 22, Ministry of Health and Population says.

According to Ministry of Health and Population Joshua Malango, three new Cholera cases have been reported in the past few days taking the number of cases since the start of the outbreak to 731.

“So far Cholera has killed 22 people and total number of Cholera cases has reached 731. 10 Cholera patients are in treatment camps and 3 new Cholera cases have been reported,” Malango said.

Districts heavily hit by the disease are Karonga, Lilongwe, Salima and Dedza.

The cholera outbreak has also hit Rumphi, Dowa, Nkhatabay, Likoma, Nsanje and Mulanje.

The Ministry of Health recently attributed the rise in number of deaths to people’s delay to seek medical help in public hospitals.

There are also concerns over Malawi’s lack of critical national infrastructure to effectively manage waste and the country’s failure to end open defecation.

Recently, Area 18 residents in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe were supplied with sewage contaminated water by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) raising concerns that new cases will be recorded in the area.