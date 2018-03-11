



The list of top politicians and government officials swindled out by a conman posing as a Ministry of Lands official continues to grow with Minister of Mines Aggrey Masi and former Cabinet minister Patricia Kaliati as other victims, Nation on Sunday has established.

Other officials, who have fallen victim to what Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development terms as a ‘sophisticated syndicate’ are presidential adviser Symon Vuwa Kaunda, director of public affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Gerald Viola, son to Speaker Richard Msowoya, former agriculture minister Allan Chiyembekeza and Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medef) chief operations officer Dingiswayo Jere.

Like the others, Masi and Kaliati deposited cash into an Airtel Money account belonging to Geoffrey Kaunga.

According to information we have seen, Masi deposited K385 100 on December 30 2017 while Kaliati in the same month deposited over K1 million in two instalments—K345 000 meant for a title deed and K700 000 for surveying purposes.

Masi confirmed being swindled out, but sounded uncomfortable to share his experience.

“Who told you that and how do you know? The problem with you people is that you get the information and you publish it in the newspaper with pictures. Why not get the culprit? I do not have any comment,” he said, further expressing disappointment that the alleged conman is yet to be arrested.

According to Kaliati, she was duped after the conman presented true information of her plot applications, adding that the perpetrator might have connived with insiders to trick her.

She confirmed depositing money into the conman’s Airtel Money account in two instalments.

Kaliati said she had no reason to doubt the swindler because of the way he presented himself.

“I believe 100 percent that there are people in the ministry who are using these boys. How do they know about our application details without someone telling them? How did they know I needed a title deed and survey services?

“And this person said he was Mr. Mangani from Ministry of Lands. I have neither spoken to him nor met him, so how could I know it was not him,” she said.

Kaliati further argued that using an Airtel Money account did not appear suspicious because these days people transact online.

She, however, expressed dismay that the suspect is yet to be brought to book.

“We hope that one day he will be brought to book. He cannot be fooling people every day.

“My other concern is the ministry which leaks information of applicants to conmen. That is not professional and fair. I just hope all this will be dealt with once and for all,” said Kaliati.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Deputy National Police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude appealed for patience, saying this is a serious and sensitive case which demands a thorough investigation.

