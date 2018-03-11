Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said his party, if voted into power, will work with all Malawians to fix what the current administration has destroyed.

Chakwera made the remarks during a fundraising dinner organised by MCP in the commercial city of Blantyre.

He said MCP will bring together Malawians of goodwill from all over the world and work with them to transform Malawi and change the government machinery.

“We will change the way government is run so that officers of the state work in fear of the people, not in fear of the ruling party. We are tired of waiting for others to make things right. We will do it ourselves and we will do it together,” he said.

The MCP leader accused the Democratic Progressive Party of failing to fulfil its promises during the four years that it has been in power.

He claimed that Malawians will reject any promises the DPP government will make in the run up to the 2019 elections.

“Whatever it is they now claim they can offer us after four years of broken promises, we don’t want it,” Chakwera said.

The leader of opposition said what Malawians want is to remove the DPP from power so that the work of mending what has been broken can begin.

“We do not want them to promise us that this time things will be different. We do not want to hear their pleas for another chance to clothe our Mother Malawi will dignity after they themselves have stripped her and raped her in front of us. We want them out so that we can rebuild the country ourselves. Whatever needs changing in our country, we will do it ourselves. Whatever needs fixing in our government, we will do it ourselves.” Chakwera said.

He then mentioned some of the challenges Malawians are facing under the current administration such as failure to change own laws, inability to own businesses and failure to acquire land.

Chakwera also claimed that Malawians are tired of living in their own country without being able to drive on paved and tarred roads.

“We are tired of living in our own country without being able to set the price for our own crops. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to fire and arrest our own government employees who steal from us. We are tired of living in our own country without being able to find treatment in our own hospitals,” he said.

The MCP leader then reminded Malawians that the next elections are a perfect opportunity “to choose a path that is different from the broken promises of last four years and the broken hopes of the last twenty-five years.”