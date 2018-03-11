National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has drilled a borehole at Ntchisi District Hospital to ensure patients are provided with safe water.

According to NBM, the bank donated MK3.9 million to the hospital for the borehole.

“National Bank of Malawi has officially handed over a borehole to Ntchisi District Hospital.

“In November, 2018, NBM donated MK3,891,100 for drilling of the borehole which has just been handed over,” said NBM on social media.

The Bank believes that the borehole will alleviate water challenges at the facility.

Last year, the bank also donated various medical items to Mulanje District Hospital worth K5 million.

Presenting the donation, National Bank Mulanje Service Centre Manager, Tamara Mtuwa, said shortage of drugs in the country is a barrier to achieving health goals.

She said healthy people are productive, hence the reason National Bank did not hesitate to give back to the Mulanje community.

“We know that as hospitals, your budgets are limited and through this donation, we expect it will allow you to redirect some of your financial resources to other equally important things like food for the patients,” Mtuwa said.