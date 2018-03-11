



The gods have finally smiled on Blantyre United who were on the verge of disbanding due to financial problems.

Ntopwa Super Boys owner Isaac Jomo Osman has announced that he will take over the Southern Region Premier Division League outfit.

This comes a day after Blantyre United general secretary Malekano Chisoma announced that the team will disband.

But Osman said he would not allow the team to close shop.

He said: “I feel bad to lose a team like Blantyre United. That’s why after hearing this new development, I thought it wise to engage them so that if possible, Ntopwa should join the race on their behalf.” he said.

Blantyre United were relegated from the TNM Super League last season alongside PremierBet Wizards and Chitipa United.

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) chairperson Raphael Humba welcomed Osman’s gesture.

“Let them agree first and after that, they should write us and we will take it from there,” he said.

Last season, Mangochi Rangers also bailed out Mangochi Police and changed the name to Mangochi Challengers

Ntopwa Super Boys have just hired former Escom United and Azam Tigers coach Leo Mpulula as they prepare to launch a campaign for promotion to TNM Super League by 2021.

