



I did not want to comment on the recent DNA saga which has been dominating WhatsApp chats and facebook posts and comments. The reason I avoided that story, was simply because it is the kind of public issue that I would not want to comment on.

Unfortunately, I have seen some people from among the Chewas and other tribes, and recently a good friend of mine from among the Lhomwes who have taken advantage of the DNA story to boast about how they get it right by giving the chieftaincy to nephews, who are children of their sisters.

Now, I have considered this to be a mockery of some kind to the Ngoni tribe which is not only my tribe but most importantly, the greatest tribe that God ever created and loves the most.

I have an uncle with whom we always used to chat and agree that God is a Ngoni. We even joked that when the people of earth go to heaven, God will let the Ngoni people enter first wearing their Ngoni regalia and dancing Ngoma with their shields and spears as a sign of victory over Satan and sin. After the Ngoni have ceremoniously entered and line up close to the throne of God, then the rest of the tribes from earth will follow.

Let me get straight to the point. Some people have been mocking that we, the Ngonis are on the wrong side of reality because women can cheat or due to some circumstances, another man possibly not a Ngoni at all might have a son with a woman married to a Ngoni. In the process the chieftaincy might be given to children who are not Ngonis or who were not really fathered by their presumed Ngoni father.

But let me correct that. Ngonis are a tribe to which God belongs because their culture of inheritance of chieftaincy from father to son is exactly the divine culture that God approved for his people in the Bible. In fact, there are several aspects of Ngoni culture which comply with God’s biblical culture including, lobola, polygamy, and hlazi (marrying a young sister of your wife if the wife is barren or is not producing a son).

When finally God allowed Israelites to proceed and have kings when they had settled in Canaan, the inheritance of the throne was mainly passed on from the father to the son. When God rejected Saul and chose David, all kings that followed were sons and grandsons of David not children of the sisters of David the way Chewas and Lhomwes would want us to do. God did not approve of that.

Even when God divided the kingdom of Israel into Northern and Southern Kingdoms, the king passed the throne on to the sons. Even Jesus Christ was considered Messiah and King of the Jews on the understanding that he was getting the throne of his great grandfather David because the chieftaincy had to be traced from father to son, whether DNA or not.

In fact, the Bible prescribed the inheritance process of chieftaincy exactly in the manner that Ngonis do it. It was not always an issue of the elder son, but rather, the son whom the father chooses from one of the many wives that the king would have as was the case of David and Solomon that had many wives. The King decided from which wife among the many, the crown prince would come from.

You need to understand that God knew wives can cheat. God knew that circumstances would sometime deprive the man from having children with his wife even when he was king and should produce an heir to the throne. But according to God design, it was never a question of whether the son really came from the biological father. It was a question of whose name and whose house the child is called by.

For example, according to the Bible, if the child is called Sibande of the house of Lyson, then that was enough even if Lyson was not the biological father. That is why God instructed that if a man died without giving his wife a child, then his brothers must inherit the wife and have children with her. But when the children are born, they will not be called by the house and name of their biological father. They will still be children of their father who died before they were born. The biological father would then be their uncle. That’s God.

God created biology himself but it seems he did not create it to dictate who the father of the child is in the final analysis or to determine inheritance of chieftaincy, in the final analysis.

Even God passed on the chieftancy of the universe from him, to his son Jesus. Thats the rule, thats the divine tradition, even in mythologies kkkkkkk

We, the Ngoni people, get it right. hahahahaha





