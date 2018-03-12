Umodzi Party (UP) President Professor John Chisi will on Friday this week hold an interface meeting with youths in the capital Lilongwe.

The similar meeting was held last month in the commercial capital Blantyre where over 50 youths attended the meeting.

UP Public Relations Officer Pemphero Mphande confirmed of the meeting in a statement posted on the Party’s official facebook page seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

According to Mphande, the aim of the meeting is to familiarize the youths with the party manifesto on youth policy and the overall national policy on national development.

“We will only meet up to 50 young people and for the purpose of not inconveniencing members, we will reimburse transport. Let us work together in to find ways to make our country prosperous. As the saying goes, divided we fall, united we stand. Mu umodzi muli mphamvu!

“To register, please whatsapp or call, Griffin Sulani on 0996003983. The function will start from 1:30 pm on Friday, 16th March and will take place in area 51 at the house with a red (melon) gate directly opposite Injena filling station right after area 49 as you go to area 25 along the 49 road. There will be an usher at the filling station to lead people will be unable to identify the house,” wrote Mphande.

Meanwhile the party has dismissed media reports describing the party as ‘briefcase party’.