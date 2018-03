Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa continue to attract bad headlines over the controversial K4 billion scam with Malawi newspapers columnists going flat out to slam the fiscal chief. Writing in…

The post Goodall is an epitome of mismanagement: Malawi newspaper columnists slam Finance Minister appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link