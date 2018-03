The civil society organisations (CSOs) under the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and the Forum for National Development (FND) have written the Competition and Fair Trading Commission to investigate “unfair monopoly” practices which Mallory and…

The post HRCC petitions CFTC over ‘unfair monopoly’ of Mallory-Maneno joint venture in Malawi govt bids appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link