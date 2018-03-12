In a bid to educate community members in all the districts of the country concerning the national budget, Malawi Network of AIDS Service Organisations (MANASO) conducted a three day Health Budget advocacy workshop to its members.

Over 20 MANASO members, participated in the training which took place at Lilongwe Hotel from March 6 to 8 2018 and the participants were awarded the certificates of attendance at the end of the meeting.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after the workshop, Board Chairperson for MANASO Maziko Matenda said the training was beneficial since the participants will play a role in educating people in their respective communities concerning the budget allocations.

Matemba also applauded the Health Policy Plan (HP+) for partnering with MANASO during the training with the funding from the USAID.

“We don’t take for granted the support that HP+ have been giving us, they are our true partners and this is not the first time to work together, this is the second time to conduct a workshop since we had another workshop last year and we appreciate their continued support,” said Matemba

On her part, HP+ Country Director, Olive Mtema made assurance that the partnership with MANASO is there to stay.

She further expressed satisfaction with the results from the previous workshop as some of the participants came up with impressive reports.

“As you can see these workshops are beneficial, some of the members who participated has showed us that whatever they learnt they were using by reaching out to their communities and they have come back with impressive reports,” said Mtema

She stressed that the just ended workshop will help communities to understand that it is their responsibility to make follow-ups on the allocation of budget into health sector so that the funds should always be used appropriately.

“When people know their responsibility over the budget it will in the end help in uplifting peoples’ lives in sectors of maternal healthy and population growth control among others,” aid Mtema.

