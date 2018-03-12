By Orchestra Kamanga

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has said it will promote the use of renewable energy technologies and manufactures of renewable energy in the country.

Dr Collins Magalasi Chief Executive Officer for MERA was speaking in Blantyre during the stakeholders meeting on Regulatory framework for electricity Min Grid.

“As MERA we need to have power in the country for economic development and growth hence discussing energy issues with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He also said MERA is mandated to issue license to companies and individuals to operate their businesses in energy sector. And those who have failed to comply with the laws the organization revoke the license.

“If we issue the license to companies and people don’t start the business within 12 months after giving them the license we also revoke it and give to another person who is ready to start the business that period,” said MERA boss.

The President for Renewable Energy Industries Association (REIMA) Andrew Nkoloma applauded the government through MERA for involving them for discussions in energy sector.

“With this discussion and involvement it means that the country is moving forward. But I have to advise some people and companies not bring fake products on the market because it jeopardize the work of energy sector,” he said.