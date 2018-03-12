President of the United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi has said he does not support politics of castigating rivals which other politicians practise.

Speaking to the local media, Muluzi who is also Minister of Health said he has always made it clear that he does not like insulting other politicians.

“I have always made it clear that I do not like castigating other politicians and much as everyone has freedom of speech such politics is not my style,” said Muluzi.

He added that he is happy that UDF brought multiparty democracy in the country.

Muluzi recently announced that he will seek re-election as UDF president at a convention the party will conduct ahead of the 2019 elections.

He however said there is a need for politicians to always accept election results and work together with the government to develop the country.

At the convention, Muluzi will likely face Balaka North Parliamentarian Lucius Banda.