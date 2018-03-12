The former President of the country, Dr Bakili Muluzi has refuted claims spreading on social media that he has publicly disowned Francis Muluzi as his son.

On Monday, reports were making rounds on social media that the former head of state has denied allegations that he fathered Francis.

However, Dr Muluzi has denied to have voiced out such words saying that the false claims were politically motivated.

Muluzi said he has a publicity office which publishes such important information and not through social media.

Mr. Francis Muluzi has been making headlines after announcing his plans to contest for a parliamentary seat in on MCP ticket.