By Robert Kumwenda

Umodzi party’s Regional Governor for the north Jalako Mwenifumbo has dismissed claims by other people that the party it is a briefcase party.

Mwenifumbo made these remarks Saturday at its headquarters in Blantyre during its National Executive Meeting (NEC).

He said those who are saying that our party is briefcase are lying because the party brought together different people from all regions and districts who aspire to contest under the party’s ticket in 2019 tripartite elections.

“As you can see l have come with me the district Chairlady from People’s Party (PP) district governor from main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who have joined our party. More people are joining our party because of the quality of leadership, we do not have bad record and we are a peaceful party we do not use the youth to incite violence,” he said.

He added that the party want to better in the forth coming elections by having more Members of Parliament (MP’s) and ward councilors.

On the same development Secretary General for the party Peter Seguwa the report they are getting from the delegates who came to the party’s NEC is overwhelming saying that that they have improved unlike in the past where they were like a briefcase party.

He said they will be flat out campaigning in a regions because their President Professor John Chisi has already travelled in all regions.

Also speaking the same meeting Poliyambo Mkwanda Director of Youth in the party said the objective of the meeting was to get results from the people they sent in different areas and receive people who have joined them from other parties particularly MCP.

He said more people are joining the party because of its pillars which are education and employment for all and justice.

Sarah Banda aspirant MP Kasungu West said the NEC meeting was very important because it has helped them to polish up what went wrong in the past.

She said they want to sweep all dust which they had, encourage the youth and everyone to be independent.

“We have seen what other parties have done to us and to the country now it is time to change and that change is with Umodzi Party,” she said.

So does Abel Joseph Mwangose from Kalonga North Constituency who said that he will present the issues that were discussed to his fellow friends at home.

He said for the past twenty years there have been no meaningful development in his constituency.