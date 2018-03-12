Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has appointed Civil Sporting Club head coach Franco Ndawa as his deputy, replacing Patrick Mabedi who rejected the post last week.

According to local media reports, RVG made the appointment on Sunday and Ndawa will start his work imminently.

It has been reported that Ndawa will work temporarily as RVG is trying his level best to convince Mabedi to still join his backroom staff.

“We have replaced Mabedi with Ndawa as he will be working on temporary basis. We are still hoping to add Mabedi into our technical panel so for the time being, we have suggested that Ndawa should replace him as talks with the Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach are still ongoing,” said RVG.

Mabedi told his South African based club that it was an honour for him to be considered for the post of assistant Flames coach but his focus was solely on Kaizer Chiefs.

The development came as a blow to RVG who wanted Mabedi to deputise him alongside Peter Mponda.