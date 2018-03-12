



Skeffa Chimoto and Real Sounds Band and Mibawa Band on Friday night put up excellent performances during a show at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre.

Skeffa, who has been on the move recently, and has been working with different organisations in awareness campaigns, showed why he is known as the ‘Jamming Machine’ when he performed for a long time without losing steam.

During the show, which spilled over to the early hours of Saturday, Skeffa dished out songs from all his albums.

His entry was like a teaser as he took time to jump on stage as he sang the romantic track ‘Usamasowe’ while backstage.

This is a song in which Skeffa appreciates the beauty of a loved one and how he misses her.

It is a track which most women go crazy about whenever he performs it. This was also the case at Mibawa.

The audience sang along to the song for sometime before Skeffa appeared on stage.

The singer, who last year dominated royalties for ringtones disbursed by Airtel Malawi through Copyright Society of Malawi, also took time out to interact with the audience.

Mibawa Band was the first to hit the stage on the night.

The group, featuring among others, singer Find Codi, warmed the stage and dished out several songs which included covers.

Mibawa seems to be making inroads in their live performances and, with time, they will be a force to reckon with.

They were faultless during the show that could have done better in terms of attracting a bigger audience.

“We are excited and happy to have shared the stage with Skeffa. The support we received from the people was good and it kept pushing us throughout,” Find Codi said.

The audience was treated to different genres of music with reggae standing out.

With the audience already in high spirits after Mibawa’s set, Skeffa did not relax but raised the bar with more people moving out of their seats to the dance floor.

Before Skeffa’s performance, Real Sounds Band member, Thomas Zimitsani, also performed.

Some of the songs Skeffa dropped during the show include ‘Sindilora’ and ‘Ulendo’.

“Blantyre gave us all the support and, to them, I say thank you. I also would like to thank Mibawa for giving us the platform. They have one of the best venues in Blantyre,” Skeffa said.

Skeffa had a busy schedule in the Southern Region as, after the Mibawa show, he had awareness shows in Thyolo and Phalombe districts.

“We just want to thank organisations and companies for utilising us in their projects. This is not only to us but artists are now being used by organisations in their projects,” he said.

Mibawa Proprietor, John Nthakomwa, hailed Skeffa for giving out the best during the show.

“It was a good show and people surely enjoyed it. He did not disappoint and performed for a long time. Mibawa also did well,” Nthakomwa said.

He said they would continue to give people maximum entertainment by hosting different events.





