



Nasir Surtee and Bose Kamphulusa on Saturday saw off a 76-strongfield to win the inaugural Techno Brain Golf Tournament at Country Club Limbe (CCL) in Blantyre.

A total of 11 pars—four on the front and seven on the back—made the difference for the 15-handicapped Surtee who had net 68 to win the men’s category after pipping Goodwin Chinseu (h/c) 14 who had a 69 net score.

In the ladies’ section, playing off handicap 26 Kamphulusa had a net-score 78 to see off a spirited challenge from her runner-up Joline Bapu (h/c17) who had 81 net-score.

The champions received vouchers for a night for two at any of Nyala lodges while the runners-up were offered a night for one at Game Haven.

Surtee said he was delighted at winning a tournament after quite a while.

Said Surtee: “My drives were superb and my putting was on point. I am happy to become the first champion of the Techno Brain Golf Tournament.”

Both winners also hailed the condition of the course, saying it was playing well.

Rashid Salimu had the longest drive in men’s category where as Bapu did it in women’s section. Harold ‘Shoulder’ Lungu was nearest to the pin.

Techno Brain account manager Annmarie Morin said they sponsored the tournament as one way of giving back to the community in which they operate.

“There are a lot of golfers in the corporate sector and it was one way of reaching out to them so that they know more about the services we offer and we will continue to sponsor golf.

“It was also about promoting golf at Country Club Limbe which is on a drive to revive the sport,” she said.

Techno Brain offers IT solutions and have been operational in the country for 12 years.

CCL golf captain Yotam Saka thanked Techno Brain for sponsoring the tournament and the golfers who took part.

“Looking at the turnout, the tournament was a success. We had golfers from Kasasa [in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota], Lilongwe, Nchalo [in Chikwawa], Thyolo and Mulanje and this is encouraging,” he said. n

