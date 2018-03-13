Fifteen players on Sunday nearly cursed themselves while wondering who had bewitched them after failing to make the grade at the Malawi National Under 20 team.

The 15 were part of a 40 member squad called into camp for trials last Thursday, as the team looks forward to the first leg of its Afcon qualifier against Swaziland on 31 March, with the return clash coming in April.

According to James Sangala, youth development officer for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and team manager for the senior team, 25 players made the cut after the trials which run from Friday to Sunday.

“The 25 started full training on Monday morning and will remain together until the Swaziland tie,” said Sangala.

He also confirmed the dropping of 3 players from the senior team which is preparing for a friendly away to Uganda on 24 March.

“Defender Emmanuel Zoya has a groin concern, so he’s out alongside strikers Fletcher Bandawe and Mphatso Phillimon,” he said

Sangala further explained that about 10 more players will face the chop in order to accommodate foreign based players.

“We are taking 20 players to Uganda and we are expecting about 10 boys who play outside the country, so 10 other locals will have to make way,” he said.

The senior team which broke camp last Thursday, regrouped on Monday night to continue its preparations.

FAMs’ Chiwembe Hotel is accommodating both the senior and junior teams in the meantime, until the seniors fly out to Uganda.

Malawi Under 20 final squad

GOALKEEPERS

Hastings Banda

Charles Thom

DEFENDERS

Haji Wali

Innocent Shema

Charles Petro

Timothy Silwimba

Joseph Balakasi

Maxwell Paipi

Henry Chiwaya

Kelvin Kadzinje

Sammy Byson

MIDFIELDERS

Peter Banda

Stanley Biliati

Clement Bindula

Auspicious Kadzongola

Patrick Mwaungulu

Felix Demakude

Phillip Banda

Franklin Titani

STRIKERS

Chinsisi Maonga

Frank Chizuze

Alex Tsamba

Chikondi Mbeta

Tathedwa Willard

COACHING STAFF