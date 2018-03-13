



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has opened investigations into two multi-million kwacha contracts the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) is alleged to have dubiously awarded last year.

Information Nation Online has gathered from ACB and Macra sources indicates that the contracts in question include a K19 million supply contract Macra reportedly awarded to a business firm owned by a relation to an executive manager and another relating to printing of calendars worth K135 million.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba confirmed the two probes in an interview on Sunday, but referred The Nation to the bureau’s senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala for finer details.

However, Ndala could not be drawn into divulging the exactitude of the exercise as she only said the investigations border on procurement issues.

In a brief written response, she said: “The bureau is conducting investigations at Macra in relation to procurement… At this stage, we cannot say who is being investigated…”

But Ndala said investigations were still in progress and that the evidence gathered during the assignment would identify those suspected of engaging in corrupt dealings.

Sources at Macra and ACB separately confided in The Nation that the graft-busting body launched its investigations early last month after receiving a complaint from a whistle blower on the alleged dealings.

Efforts to get a comment from Macra proved futile yesterday as both mobile phones for Macra director general Godfrey Itaye were out of reach while communications manager Clara Mwafulirwa said she was driving and asked to be called later.

However, when called later, she did not pick up her phone.

