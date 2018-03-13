Police in Namwera in Mangochi have recovered an AK 47 rifle and unregistered motor cycle of SanLG brand which the suspects were believed to be using during their raids.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Rodrick Maida confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday, saying the two items were recovered around Chonde Estate in Namwera.

Maida said the police received a tip from the community around the area that two suspected criminals from Mozambique armed with an AK 47 rifle were planning to enter Malawi.

“Following the tip-off, officers organised themselves and intercepted the two suspected Mozambicans riding an unregistered SanLG motor cycle,” said Maida.

“One of the suspects was riding while the passenger was carrying a carton in which, it was discovered later, the rifle was concealed,” he added.

Maida said when the police stopped them the duo obliged but abandoned the motorcycle and dashed towards different directions.

“But in the process the passenger dropped the carton he was carrying and upon examining it the police found the AK 47 rifle tucked inside,” Maida pointed out.

Maida said investigations are currently underway to trace and arrest the two suspected Mozambicans.

Meanwhile, Maida said the police would like to commend the general public for the cooperation describing it as: ‘well informed tip off that has successfully led to the recovery of the rifle that would have been used to terrorise Mangochi, in particular and Malawi as a whole.”

The recovery of the gun and the motor cycle comes barely 36 hours after the police in Namwera manning Idrussi road block also seized assorted drugs on Friday when they conducted a routine check on a minibus they had inspected.

The drugs included 42 blister sachets of LA; 1000 tablets of Bufen; 1000 tablets of DCN and 25 pieces of syringes.

The police have since arrested the man in possession of the drugs, Razak Masina, 23, who hails from Makunganya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in the district. Masina is yet is yet to appear before court.

