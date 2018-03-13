A person with albinism has reportedly been abducted in Machinga district last week Friday.

The victim has been identified as Mark Masambuka who went missing on 9th February at Mbawa Traditing Centre which is close to Malawi’s border with Mozambique.

According to the President of Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) Overstone Kondowe, the victim and his friend left to buy a mat at the said Trading Centre and were last seen at a certain bar in the area.

“That was the last time that community members saw him and later his steps could not be traced. The owner of the bar was later noted on Saturday morning with injuries on his body which raised people’s eyebrows.Members of the community thought that the injuries were sustained at the time the bar owner was attacking Masambuka, explained Kondowe.

Following that, police arrested the owner of the bar while the unidentified friend who was with Masambuka is still at large.

Masambuka comes from Nakawa village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga.