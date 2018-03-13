



Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has being blamed for not protecting gospel singer in curbing piracy.

Lilongwe based, preacher and gospel singer, Loyce Kamundi made the observation Friday in Lilongwe when during an interview with journalists at Crossroad hotel.

She revealed that so far her two gospel songs have been pirated by other gospel singers within the country.

Kamundi explained that her first gospel album was released album in 2009 with and title track “ Yehova ali mbali yanga” and one of the one song in the album “ Ndinu wa mkulu woyera wa Isareli ” was pirated by a Mzuzu based, gospel artist, Martha Kasambala.

She added that she was even surprised that when she released her second album in 2013 titled ‘ Uyang”ane Kwa Yesu’ one of the songs “ Yehova adzandibakira” was pirated by Blantyre based singer Clara Rejoice Nguluwe uyang’s kwa yeseu.

“Both incidences were reported to COSOMA but they have never acted on the issues. This is killing gospel talent among Malawian singers. We just need help in order to stamp out this,” Kamundi explained.

She pointed out that her interest in gospel songs is not business in nature but spreading the gospel to the people that why she is rarely found in gospel shows.

Kamundi viewed that the response she was getting form the control body is fueling and encouraging some artists to pirate other singer’s songs.

“Am very disappointed and I don’t know where I should refer the issues to after two of my songs have being pirated,” she added.

Kamundi said this is retrogressive on part of promoting gospel songs in the country.

A letter addressed to Chief Executive Officer for COSOMA dated February 26, 2018 was made available to journalists as evidence.

An Official from COSOMA, who opted to be name said the issue is not known since they have not seen the copy of the letter.

He said once the CEO would have the letter action would be taken right way.

“As COSOMA we are always guarding against the issue of piracy and this malpractice cannot be tolerated at all. Since we have known the issue I will make a follow up to the matter,” the officer assured.

Kasambala could not be reached on her phone while Nguluwe’s phone kept on ringing without reply.

The post COSOMA blamed for silence appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link