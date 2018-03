Declaration of Conflict of interest documents are suspected to have been doctored by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) top management in the dubious award of multimillion contracts dubiously awarded last year to director general Godfrey…

The post Documents torched, tampered at Macra as ACB probes multimillion kwacha contracts appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link