Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been ordered by a court to pay back funds it sourced from parastatals and city councils for its fundraising dinner and dance held in Lilongwe last year.

The landmark ruling was made at Zomba Court today.

It followed a court application by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who argued that DPP needed to pay back the government funds.

However, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) omitted itself by vowing that it will not honour its K3.5 million pledge to the party.