The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey on Monday lost her cool in court and her emotions unfolded after she was taken to task by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba in…

The post DPP’s Wa Jeffrey loses cool in court: Claims K70bn from Malawi govt appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link