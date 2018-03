The Association of Draughts in Malawi (ADMA) has announced that it will hold its much awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) and national tournament on the weekend of March 24-25 2018 at Sibweni Park in Chilomoni township, Blantyre….

The post Draughts association AGM, Malawi championship at Sibweni Park March 24-25 appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link