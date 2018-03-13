A US woman seems to have started her celebration too early as she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while on her way to her own wedding.

According to fox news, Amber Young was arrested after officers were called to the scene of three-car accident on Monday morning.

One person is reportedly to have sustained injuries during the accident and refereed to a hospital in Maran, a small town in southern western US state.

She was arrested while wearing her wedding gown and thrown into the back of a police car.

She was later allowed to appear for her wedding on condition that she would be back after her special day.

An officer at the scene, Sergeant Chriswell Scott tweeted a photo of the bride being handcuffed in all her wedding finery.

“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

The tweet has since been deleted.