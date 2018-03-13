A 60 year old man from Netherlands committed suicide by hanging on Sunday evening in Blantyre.

According to Blantyre police publicist, Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the deceased has been identified as Johan van Houtte who was a teacher at Ndirande Hill High School in Blantyre.

Nkhwazi said van Houtte on Sunday sent a WhatsApp message to his friend, another Dutch national who is a doctor at Beit Cure in Blantyre.

The man told the friend that he was going to commit suicide and further gave her instructions on how to get to his house and his body.

Upon receipt of this message, the friend informed a Malawian couple and together they rushed to the house of the deceased situated close to Phoenix school.

The three found the house locked but with assistance from the headmaster of Phoenix school, they broke the door to gain entry.

Upon their entry into the house, they found the deceased hanging on a rope which was tied to the ceiling of the house.

The matter was reported to Police and the body was taken to College of Medicine mortuary.

Police have since instituted investigations to establish the cause of the suicide.

Johan van Houtte hailed from Netherlands and was teaching French and Music at Ndirande Hill High School in Blantyre.