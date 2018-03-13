



Be Forward Wanderers’ veteran striker, Esau ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda, has returned to training with the TNM Super League champions, two weeks after resigning from the club.

Kanyenda threw in the towel after a purpoted captainship wrangle with the then skipper Joseph Kamwendo, who too, followed suit.

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, on Sunday confirmed that Kanyenda was back in training.

“But I will not say much on the issue, including that of the other players because I know that next you will be asking me about Jafali Chande and Kamwendo. I think we have talked much about this in newspapers. It is an in-house matter that we are handling,” Butao said.

Kanyenda yesterday said he did not, in his letter to Wanderers, indicate that he had quit, but wanted the team to sort out problems that needed attention.

But on February 29, 2018, The Nation newspaper quoted part of Kanyenda’s letter, which read: “I regret to inform you that I am resigning from Wanderers FC as a striker. There are many other priorities in my life and I have made a decision to step down.

“I, hereby, relinquish all rights and responsibilities as a football player of Wanderers Club effective immediately. I wish the club continued success.”

It appears the saying that ‘once a Nomad, always a Nomad’ is holding true for the former Flames striker.

Meanwhile, Wanderers Supporters Committee General Secretary, Sam Mponda, said they expect Kamwendo and Chande back next week.

“We took an initiative to meet the two players so as to understand their problems, and probably iron out the differences. They explained all their problems and assured us that they remain Nomads. We reported this to the Executive Committee and we are sure that they will solve the problems by next week,” Mponda said.

Last week, Chande was spotted at Blantyre Sports Club, watching Nyasa Big Bullets’ training session.

Chande was not available for a comment, but a source said he did not know that Wanderers were now training at Limbe Country Club.





