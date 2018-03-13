Due to pressure Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe has invited Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) to a roundtable discussion over controversial MK4 billion allocation to Members of Parliament.

In a letter addressed to Executive Director of Youths and Society (YAS), Charles Kajoloweka, Timothy Mtambo of Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Gift Trapence of Centre for Development of People (CEDEP), Gondwe said the meeting is aimed at clarifying some misinformation on the matter.

“I have noted with regret facts being misrepresented on the matter ‘K4 billion Parliament saga’ now in the public domain. In order to share with you accurate information, I wish to invite you to an interface meeting.”

Speaking in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Gondwe also rebuffed calls for him to resign over matter.

“If they prove to me that I did something wrong yes I will resign but so far nobody has told me what wrong I have done so why should I resign,” said Gongwe.

Meanwhile debate on the matter continues.