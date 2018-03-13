Malawi renowned gospel musician Duncan Zgambo widely known as Gwamba has donated K2 million towards construction of PASHELLO Charitable Trust Orphanage Centre in Chikwawa, declaring that this year he is committing to charity works and personal ventures than music.

The Better hit-maker pledged to make available additional funds to ensure construction works at the site are completed in three months period.

“I am informed that the construction of the orphanage will require K10 million. Let me assure management of PASHELLO Charitable Trust that apart from the K2 million donation I have made, I will also make available the other remaining part for the whole project so that it is completed soon,” said Gwamba.

He said his main focus this year is “more charitable works and personal ventures”.

Said Gwamba:“So I decided to release this Extended-Play [EP] as I want to participate in other initiatives.I have taken a break to focus on new things that will help a different section of life. I have released this collection to create a balance for my fans. Each song targets a different audience.

“As people start listening to the songs, it is my prayer that this EP impacts their lives in a positive way. This one is simply for free, no CDs, no launch.”

The artist said the EP is a continuation of an exercise in a bid to reach out to some of society’s most vulnerable individuals.

Gwamba said he was inspired by love for the less privileged section of people in society, noting that when ‘love flows like a river, everyone benefits.’

“We need to preach love all the time, share love and extend it to all corners of the world. It is love that makes these kids smile today and it the same love that has made me use the little resources that I have to reach out to the kids here,” Gwamba said.

Pashello director Felia Malola said she was thankful for the donation.

“Sometimes I use money from my own pocket to feed the children. I am thankful to Gwamba for the kind gesture,” she said.

Malola added: “The support is a clear testimony that people have confidence in our organization. On our part, we will always make that any donation benefits people we serve; through that we believe we can achieve more,”

The EP produced by youthful producers DjSley, BFB titled In Advance has seven songs which features secular artists such as Hyphen, Kelly Kay, Emmanuel, Malinga, BFB, Krazie G and Martse.

Asked why he has featured more secular musicians than those doing gospel music, the singer said they form part of his life.

The album has songs such as Dalile, Mlangeni featuring Hyphen, Mapiko featuring Kelly Kay, When Was The Last Time featuring Malinga, Mama Pray For Me featuring BFB, Krazie G, and Martse, Mbama, Samandisiya Ndekha featuring Kelly Kay and Emmanuel.

In 2013, Gwamba mobilised fellow artists to feed the street children.

Gwamba’s new songs can be found on www.malawi-music.com, www.joynathu.com, www.gwambamw.com and amazon/iTunes.

