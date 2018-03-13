



Gospel musician Duncan Zgambo widely known as Gwamba says this year he is committing to charity works and personal ventures than music.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, the Better hit-maker said: “My main focus this year is more charitable works and personal ventures so I decided to release this Extended-Play [EP] as I want to participate in other initiatives.

“I have taken a break to focus on new things that will help a different section of life. I have released this collection to create a balance for my fans. Each song targets a different audience.

“As people start listening to the songs, it is my prayer that this EP impacts their lives in a positive way. This one is simply for free, no CDs, no launch.”

The artist said the EP is a continuation of an exercise in a bid to reach out to some of society’s most vulnerable individuals.

On Saturday, Gwamba visited Pashello Charitable Trust and donated K2 million towards an orphanage project.

“The Bible stresses the importance of love; hence, I have decided to embark on this project. Over 100 children will benefit from the orphanage,” he said.

Pashello director Felia Malola said she was thankful for the donation.

“Sometimes I use money from my own pocket to feed the children. I am thankful to Gwamba for the kind gesture,” she said.

The EP produced by youthful producers DjSley, BFB titled In Advance has seven songs which features secular artists such as Hyphen, Kelly Kay, Emmanuel, Malinga, BFB, Krazie G and Martse.

Asked why he has featured more secular musicians than those doing gospel music, the singer said they form part of his life.

The album has songs such as Dalile, Mlangeni featuring Hyphen, Mapiko featuring Kelly Kay, When Was The Last Time featuring Malinga, Mama Pray For Me featuring BFB, Krazie G, and Martse, Mbama, Samandisiya Ndekha featuring Kelly Kay and Emmanuel.

In 2013, Gwamba mobilised fellow artists to feed the street children.

Gwamba’s new songs can be found on www.malawi-music.com, www.joynathu.com, www.gwambamw.com and amazon/iTunes.

