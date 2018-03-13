



Malawian boxing icon Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba says he cannot wait for Friday’s World Boxing Council (WBC) and WBA Oceania international light heavyweight title fight against Australian Blake Caparello.

The bout is slated for Melbourne Pavilion, Australia.

It will be Chilemba’s comeback fight after almost a year and four months following a serious elbow injury he suffered during a North American Boxing Federation (Nabf) light heavyweight title bout against Ukranian Aleksandr Gyvozdyk in November 2016.

“When I secured the bout [against Caparello] in December last year, I was about 40 percent fit, but now I am 110 percent ready and everything is going according to plan.

“I just can’t wait for Friday. I have been eagerly looking forward to my return to the ring and I am almost there now,” said Chilemba sounding relaxed in an interview from Melbourne yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old former WBC light-heavyweight and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super-middleweight champion said he is now working on the final touches with his manager Jodi Solomon, cutman Shadow Shabane and trainer Roy Jones Jnr.

Chilemba boasts 24 wins (10 KOs), five losses (one KO) and two draws while Caparello’s record stands at 26 wins (10 KOs), two losses (one KO) and a draw.

Having lost three fights on the trot, Chilemba, currently ranked ninth by WBO, could move up into the top five if he beats Caparello.

They have a combined 60 bouts with just 10 stoppages between them, and nobody would ever confuse them for KO artists, but they have both shown flashes of sneaky pop if they get the right leverage.

