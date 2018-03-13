



Out of favour, bitter and disgruntled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Gustav Kaliwo and Vice President who is also speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya has obtained a fresh injunction against the party not to organize an elective convention in April this year in Malawi’s evergreen city of Mzuzu.

The order, obtained by Lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale on behalf of Kaliwo and his beleaguered team, stops MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who first defendant and Ezekiel Ching’oma, who is second defendant is representing NEC members of MCP to stop plans to hold a convention until after a determination of the court

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” the order reads in part.

Msowoya and Kaliwo were suspended for destabilizing the party. It’s baffling to see that Kaliwo is blocking MCP from conducting convention when he had been calling for the same convention all along.

The embattled members have lost popularity and there is no chance for them to win any position, even a deputy position in NEC when the party convenes the indiba.





