



With a stake of K150, a Lilongwe-based businessperson, Omar Osman, has won a record K26 million in the premier sports betting.

The weekend stakes saw PremierBet splashing out K76 million in prizes, which was the highest since the betting firm opened its business in the country, according to its sales manager Sam Chibambo.

“It’s the first time that we have dished out such kind of money within three days. We will be officially presenting a cheque to the highest winner [Osman] in Lilongwe tomorrow [today].

“But for the others, including the second highest winner, Owen Mzembe, we have already given them their money,” said chibambo.

Mzembe yesterday said he did not expect to win after investing a K150 stake.

“I selected a number of games from a variety of leagues, in particular English Premiership, Spanish La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italian Seria A and the French Ligue 1,” he said.

Mzembe said he will deposit the money in his bank account to have ample time of thinking about how best to invest the fortune.

Also with a stake of K150, Charles George, who runs a computer business in Limbe, won K3.1 million while Douglas Khomba who invested K500, won K820 000.

Chibambo said as a betting firm they are happy that people are able to make a fortune from their investments.

He also said they have increased payout amount.

“Previously, with K150 stakes, a person would win a maximum of K20 million after selecting 30 games, but from the same stakes, a person can now win as much as K70 million from a selection of 40 matches,” said Chibambo.

Currently, PremierBet runs 60 betting shops nationwide and has over 200 agents.

“We are calling on interested businesspersons who run entertainment places to enter into franchise agreement with us,” he said.

