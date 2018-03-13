



As the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is gearing up for its convention, its rising star, University of Malawi – Chancellor College’s (CHANCO) wing President, Emmanuel Mwanyongo (EM), has decided to go for the party’s national politics. The young man is vying for the post of Deputy Director, Public Relations. This is his latest political move and blogger Wonderful Mkhutche (WM) caught up with him to find out about his intentions, future plans and the state of the party.

WM: After ascending to CHANCO’s MCP wing presidency, it seems your eyes are now set on the national platform of the party…

EM: (Laughs) Well, politics is all about serving people. CHANCO is just a stepping stone. People should expect even more from me.

WM: What inspired you to go for it?

EM: I was inspired by the open door policy in MCP. The current leadership has challenged young people to take on various leadership roles within the party. I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to serve beyond college politics.

WM: By now you have started your campaign for the post. Are you making inroads?

EM: I have made huge inroads and I am so overwhelmed by the support I am receiving both within and outside the party. People are commending me for being a courageous young leader. I will not be surprised at all when I win at the convention. But still, it is a long way to go.

WM: What is your major campaign strategy?

EM: My main campaign strategy is to be real and nothing else. I am presenting myself to the delegates the way I am and what I stand for. I am not sugarcoating anything. Gone are the days for sensation politics.

WM: If you manage to win, what is your vision as someone working in the Public Relations (PR) field for the party?

EM: Good public relations is about building a mutual understanding between an organization and the public. It is not about manipulation. My main vision is building that mutual trust between MCP and the public. In a world full of propaganda and abuse of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MCP), MCP needs to show Malawi that we can rise above such retrogressive politics. So I want to be part of the team that will manage the image of MCP.

WM: Some people are saying MCP is losing the PR game. Do you agree? If yes, how can it be improved?

EM: Everyone has an opinion and they are entitled to have one. The biggest mistake would be ignoring such opinions. Once elected into office I will do a postmortem on how we have performed as regards to public relations. Then we will come up with comprehensive PR strategy.

WM: Should you win, where will you next head to in the party’s hierarchy?

EM: Well, my ultimate goal is to be President of Malawi and MCP when God says it is right time. So I will always listen to the divine guidance. Perhaps expect to see me in Parliament in 2024.

WM: Last time we talked about the intra-party wrangles in MCP. It is month after it. Do you think President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has handled party affairs well?

EM: President Chakwera is the most open leader Malawi has at the moment. He allows people to debate, disagree and all that is good for democracy. We all have seen how the discourse has changed now that we are approaching the convention. Everything will be water under the bridge once the MCP conclave concludes.

WM: Once again, do you think MCP will win next year’s General Elections?

EM: MCP under President DR. Lazarus Chakwera will form the next government and the writing is on the wall. Just watch MBC for a day and observe how scared the other (DPP0 camp is.

WM: Thank Emmanuel for your time.

EM: Welcome Wonderful!





