Stand-up comedian Mr Jokes, real name Andrea Thonyiwa, says he is rebranding his talent from local to international level.

Mr Jokes, who has a cheeky and vivacious comedy style which has been appreciated by comedy audiences in Malawi, said he has the passion to reach international levels.

When he looks at his role model, who is a South African comedian popularly known as Trevor Noah, he kept asking himself on how he can reach to that level.

In an exclusive interview Mr Jokes said he is rebranding his comedies in order to accommodate all people regardless of their age and status.

“I want my comedies to reach higher levels and entertain everyone despite their age and status. Everyone will appreciate my work because this time around I can share even wonderful stories on current affairs and people will get surprised,” Thonyiwa said.

According to Thonyiwa the passion of graduating to higher levels came about after watching a Nigerian comedian popularly known as Basketmouth saying after watching him he was really inspired.

“I can confirm that with this new development, my shows shall be patronized by all people be it local or international,” he said.

Thonyiwa also said he accommodates advice and counseling from well wishers for instance other comedians saying this time around he has a manager in the name of Steven Maseya who is a seasoned comedian himself.

“When I am doing things I don’t just do without any analysis, I do even much better when I receive advice from my manager,” he said.

Mr Jokes previously produced 11 productions which include standup comedy part one, two up to eight and bachelors plan part one, two and part three among other productions.

This time around he is working on a new production which shall be called Jacaranda and promised to release it soon.

Mr Jokes presentation started with a starter park of a 23 minute production which received a lot of support hence the encouragement to go deeper and produce other comedies fit for an international audience on the market.

Wherever he has been staging performances, comedy lovers always get intrigued with Mr. Jokes’ weird sense of humour, especially when he depicts himself in plays as a woman.

