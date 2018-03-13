Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya who is also Vice President for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and four others have obtained an injunction against party from holding a convention in April.

The four are the party’s Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, its Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwila, Treasurer General Tony Kandiero and James Chatonda Kaunda.

The injunction also stops the Party President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) from suspending them from.

“This order restrains you or any other persons from inviting the claimants to disciplinary inquiries and from suspending them and also from convening a convention of the party until trial of the action or until further order of the court,” the order reads in part.

MCP is planning to hold convention in Mzuzu on April 4 to 7.

When contacted for comment MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is yet to be served by the injunction.

More details to come..