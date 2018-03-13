Zimbabwean former leader Robert Mugabe, 94, has reportedly expressed his bitterness over the “way he was toppled”, saying he is not ready for talks with his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe said this as the rift between him and Mnangagwa was said to be “escalating”.

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, Mugabe vowed that he would never negotiate with Mnangagwa to find “common ground”.

Mugabe’s 37-year rule came to an end on November 15 following a military operation, which some praised as a “bloodless correction”.

The nonagenarian was in the news recently, with reports saying that he was backing a new party called the National Patriotic Front (NPF) led by former cabinet minister Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Mutinhiri, a veteran of the 1970s war against white minority rule, met Mugabe a few weeks ago before announcing he had formed the new political outfit.

The Standard quoted Mutinhiri over the weekend as saying it that he did not see Mugabe and Mnangagwa “smoking the peace pipe” together.