Muslim students in the country have been told to work hard in school in order to be agents of change.

The remarks were made by William Ismael Lapukeni who was the guest of honour during a Muslim students gathering at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), Lilongwe Campus.

In his remarks, Lapukeni who is Chief Procurement Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation said Muslim students have capability to make an impact in the country but this can only be achieved if they can invest their energy in education.

Lapukeni advised the students to be working hard in both secular and Islamic studies since that is the only way that can help them to be vital to Islam as a religion and Malawi as a country.

“You need to aim high especially when it comes to education. Don’t wait for tomorrow to be leaders of Islam and Malawi. Currently you are leaders and what if your tomorrow may not come? You are important pillars to both Islam and Malawi but this can only be achieved if you can be well educated,” Lapukeni said.

He added that Muslim students should not just aim to complete secondary education but aim high and specialise in various fields.

“As Muslim students, you are mandated to seek knowledge. It is important for you to be specialists in various fields of your choice,” He said.

However, Lapukeni expressed worry over low turnout of students who participate in such gatherings saying that the act is devaluing the strength of the events. He then urged the students to be taking part in such events so that they may be sharing vital issues about Malawi and Islam.

In his remarks, chairperson of National Muslim Students Association (NAMSA) Jaffar Jameson said Muslim students should indeed be hungry to shape a great future of Islam and Malawi by starting to be productive at the moment.

“Muslim students should know their roles in achieving better future of Muslims and Malawi.

“They should know how many Muslims are doctors, teachers, journalists and politicians among others and see if we are making progress or not. I think we can overcome this by investing in education that can help Islam and Malawi,” Jameson said.

The Muslim gathering was organised by National Muslim Students Association (NAMSA) in conjunction with Muslim students of Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN), College of Medicine (COM) and Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS) under the theme “Achieving better future for Muslim community in Malawi.”

The gathering brought together Muslim students from KCN, COM, MCHS, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar), Malawi Institute of Journalism, Exploits University, Lilongwe Technical College and Chipasula Secondary School.

At the end of the gathering, Muslim students elected their representatives for central region that will be working hand in hand with the national Muslim executive committee in executing its duties.