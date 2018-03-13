Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fired the party’s regional governor for Central Region Dean Josiah Banda.

Banda has been replaced by Binton Kutsaira, according to a statement purportedly from State House circulating on the social media seen by FOM’s reporter.

“I hope all is well with you. After extensive consultations, I have decided to appoint you as DPP regional governor for Central Region effective today.

DPP is facing many challenges in Central Region and I know with your experience as former regional governor in this region you will be in a position to work with others to meet the challenges we face in this region and to rebuild the party in this region,” reads in part the letter addressed to Kutsaira.

Below is the letter;

