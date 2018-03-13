A 30-year-old man who works as a security guard in Blantyre has been arrested for killing another 30-year-old man on allegations that he was engaging in sexual affairs with his wife when he goes to work at night.

The suspect has been identified David Nyanja who hails from Pensulo village in the area Traditional Kuntaja in Blantyre while the deceased has been identified as Eric Thikiwa.

Reports say on 12 March 2018, the suspect was tipped that his wife was having an affair with the deceased and that he visits his wife at night when he is at work.

Upon hearing that, Thikiwa decided to report to work and later come back hoping to catch the two suspected love birds.

On his way back to his house, he met Nyanja who was also heading to the same direction and that made him to have a feeling something was really going on.

He confronted Nyanja and later a fight broke in and that resulted into the victim being hacked on the left arm and also in the head.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy is yet to be done on the deceased while the suspect is being held in police custody to soon appear in court for murder charges.