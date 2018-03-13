Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced plans to introduce Coach of the Month Award in the forthcoming 2018 TNM Super League season.
The top-flight league governing body’s treasurer Tiya Somba-Banda has also announced the revival of the Man-of-the-Match awards.
Last season, there were no man-of-the-match awards and the development is likely to cause excitement among players.
“Man-of-the-Match Award is not included in the TNM plc sponsorship contract; hence, it was difficult for TNM to continue financing it.
“However, for next [2018] season, we will be working with other partners to finance the awards, including the Coach of the Month Award.
“The details and packages will be unveiled before kick-off,” he said.
Veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo, who was 2018 Player of the Season, described the revival of Man-of-the-Match Award as encouraging.
“It is a good development for the game because it motivates the players to give out something extra,” he said.
The post Sulom introduces monthly coach award appeared first on The Nation Online.