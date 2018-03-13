Police have arrested three people for stealing dozens of goats in Chikwawa district.

The suspects have been identified as Sailesi Kalidozo, Ernest Harrison, and Moses Chobiri.

Reports say on the day of the incident, the three approached a herd boy in Bereu Forest in Mphuleya Village, Traditional Authority Masea.

They then commanded the herd boy to seize grazing the goats and surrender the livestocks to them.

Following the theft, a group of villagers launched an investigation that later saw the thieves being apprehended.

They were taken to police where they have been charged with theft of goats and currently waiting to appear in court to answer the charge.

They come from Namutchuwa Village in the area of T/A Maseya in Chikwawa District