South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu, who is famously known by her stunts of not wearing underwear when performing has called on his fans in South Africa to not fight with Zambians living in the rainbow country.

This comes a few days after Wabantu was deported from Zambia where she was scheduled to perform for Zambians without her panties.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Wabantu pleaded with her local fans in South Africa to not confront or fight with Zambians stating that “we are Africans and “all brothers and sisters”.

“I had people saying things about Zambians that they would confront them or fight them. I don’t want that. We are all African and we are all brothers and sisters. I am not fighting and I don’t want my fans to either.”

Upon her arrival last week in Zambia, Wabantu was welcomed with a letter from National Zambians Arts Council which read: “Based on the preview of some of her shows in other countries, the continuation of the show will be contrary to public interest and will undermine our national values.”

Wabantu was then put on the first flight back to South Africa.

Last year in September, Wabantu was also banned to perform in Zimbabwe by the then Leader, Robert Mugabe.

Speaking at a rally in Bindura, Mugabe told thousands of people gathered that he knew he was disappointing many men by banning Wabantu’s performance in Zimbabwe.

He said: “I’m sorry we disappointed many men… You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don’t want such…”

Among other things, Wabantu had said that she wanted to perform privately for Mugabe while her panties taken off.