Soldier Lucius Banda on Sunday gave the audience at Village House in Blantyre his all when he performed for more than four hours non-stop.

The musician jumped on stage late, shortly after 9pm, but made up for that by giving people a treat, in the form of a performance that took him to 1am yesterday.

When he was coming off stage, the audience could only appreciate his work rate on the day.

“I am impressed and I should say that my K2,000 entry fee was not even worth today’s performance. Lucius did well. If anything, he has to improve on his stage appearance time,” one of the fans, Bright Tembo, said.

The only setback was that the sound was, in some instances, not perfect and there was also feedback which proved to be a pain to the ear.

Being his latest album Crimes tour, which came barely a week after he launched it at Lilongwe Golf Club, Lucius made sure he dropped a few tracks from the new album before revisiting his old collection.

Some of the songs he offered from the 12-track album, which was first launched in South Africa in December last year, include ‘Chida Cha Mtendere’ and ‘Chako’.

However, it was old songs from albums such as the hottest selling Cease Fire which kept people lively.

The other songs he dished out were ‘Kupuluma’, ‘Tina’, ‘Kennedy’, ‘Esther’ and ‘Pharaoh’.

His playing for a long time also proved that Lucius can stand the test of time— more so because he has myriad songs to his credit.

This notwithstanding, the veteran artist had time to play some cover songs.

“I wanted to break the record. It was the first time for me to perform for more than four hours. But all this boils down to the support that Blantyre gave us tonight. When you get such a huge audience, you don’t get tired and, as such, I had to give them a bonus,” he said.

As the headliner, Lucius made sure he satisfied the audience when he ruled in vocals but he also showed people that he can dance too as, time and again, he joined his Zembani Band dancing crew to show his dance moves.

In one of the previous albums, Lucius did a song titled ‘Education’ in which he talks about the importance of education and he has done it again in Crimes, as he speaks highly of education. in the song ‘Limbika Mwanawe’.

“I know some of you are angry with me on this but education is very important. Education is something we need to encourage. For people to be liberated, they need education. For example, people need education to understand various issues,” Lucius said.

He said Crimes was doing fine on the market since he released it but was quick to say that the album has been hit by piracy.

During the show, people scrambled for CDs, which were selling at K1,000 each and the musician also took time to sign autographs.

Lucius said, having launched Crimes in Lilongwe, they were working on having it in Blantyre.

“Money is becoming a big problem to Malawians and many have no disposable income. Again, we need time for us to arrange a huge show. But we are coming to Blantyre with a DVD launch as I am working on a DVD now,” he said.

Lucius also said, for the first this weekend, he had time to perform at Migowi in Phalombe District, where he attracted an impressive audience.

The musician, who is Member of Parliament for Balaka North, also announced that he would contest for the United Democratic Front (UDF) presidency.

“It’s true. Actually when a number of issues are not going well in your party (UDF), you have to come out. So, contesting for the presidency is part of remonstrating. This country has potential only if we take the right direction,” Lucius said.

Others who performed are Nepman and Sam Smack.