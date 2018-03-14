Model & artist B$C kick started her music career last year with her 1st release “Follow My Pace”. A few months later came its video which is one that just has to be watched.

The song, produced by Eril, is a pop sound that talks about her telling a guy to follow her pace in a way that their vibes should match.

The video that was directed by LAX General Films has great scenes, shot at a beach location. The very photogenic singer/model did her work in front of the camera very well to give an enjoyable video.

She plans to release a few more singles this year, titles to be disclosed soon. In her long term plans is an album which the forth coming singles are surely a part of.

“I have started working on my album which i plan to put in 12 tracks. I will announce the title & release date soon as everything is set” said the pop artist in an interview.

Watch Follow My Pace by B$C below:

Download the mp3 here