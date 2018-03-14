Newly signed Be Forward Wanderers winger Blessings Tembo is yet to report for the team’s training sessions ahead of the 2018 season.

This follows reports that he is protesting against the club’s delay to pay him his signing on fee.

According to information made available to this publication, the former Silver Strikers captain and other new recruits are yet to be paid their signing on fees despite joining the club in January.

It has been reported in the local media that Tembo is still in Lilongwe where he has extended his holiday despite his team resuming full training sessions at Limbe Country Club.

“These are administrative issues and we will try our level best to settle down everything for the new players,” Nomads Chairman Gift Mkandawire was quoted in the local media.

During the current transfer window, the Nomads have brought in Dan Kumwenda, Peter Cholopi and William Thole from Azam Tigers, Tembo from Silver Strikers and Premier Bet Wizards’ duo of Dennis Chembezi and Misheck Botomani.

In a related development, Jafali Chande, who was signed from Nyasa Big Bullets in 2016, is yet to report for the team’s pre-season training.

Chande has been missing in action at Wanderers for the past three months.