



The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed former National Intelligence Bureau chief Bintony Kutsaira as the party’s new Central Region governor.

DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila, who is also Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, said Kutsaira replaces Dean Josiah Banda, who has been appointed as a special adviser to President Peter Mutharika.

“The appointments are with immediate effect,” he said.

Kasaila refused to comment on whether a letter that had been circulating on social media since earlier yesterday had been issued by Mutharika.

“I have not seen that letter and I have not cross-checked who authored it,” he stated.

But in our earlier enquiries on the social media note, Mutharika’s press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani told The Nation in Lilongwe yesterday that it was not from State House.

The letter, which has party insignia, was purportedly signed for by Mutharika.

“No, that letter has not come from the President,” Kalilani said.

He said the letter is an example of how people are abusing social media to promote lies and rumour.

“Unfortunately, this thing has not spared State House,” he lamented.

In the letter, addressed to Kutsaira from the office of the DPP president, Mutharika allegedly says: “DPP is facing many challenges in the Central Region and I know with your experience as a former regional governor you will be in a position to work with others to rebuild the party in this region.”

However, many who have seen the letter noted a glaring grammatical error whereby the author says, “I have decided to appointed you…”

The post DPP appoints Kutsaira Central Region governor appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link