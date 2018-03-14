



A group of ex-Nyasa Big Bullets officials on Tuesday evening failed to secure crucial documents from their meeting with former chairperson Noel Lipipa on the club’s takeover by Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC).

Five representatives of the Restoration of Bullets Group led by Anthony Msendema, met Lipipa in Lilongwe to, among other things, get an understanding of the whole commercialisation process and secure documents regarding the current legal status of the club. The other group members were Lewis Mwamulenga, Harold Fote, Jabu Matope and Shammy Nkhunda.

According to minutes of the meeting which The Nation has seen, the group could not secure crucial copies which they sought such as a letter from the trustees on the dissolution of trusteeship, sale agreement, transfer of deed, articles of association and minutes of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) which endorsed the club’s takeover by NMC.

However, the group managed to obtain a copy of an unsigned memorandum of agreement (MoA), commercialisation proposal and an acceptance letter from NMC on the takeover.

The minutes stated that Lipipa claimed that he was not in possession of the other documents, saying they were in the hands of the club’s former treasurer Chifundo Makande, ex-general secretary (GS) Albert Chigoga and former vice-GS Jack Mabvutula.

On why the takeover was done before the MoA signing, the minutes quoted Lipipa as having explained that this was decided because Nyasa demanded a registration process of the new company before signing the MoA, but was not aware if Nyasa went ahead to register the club as a limited company.

“Therefore, to facilitate this process, a sale agreement, articles of association and transfer of deed were signed. He [Lipipa] conceded though that all these were not ratified by an AGM,” the minutes further read.

On the way forward, the group stated that it would arrange a meeting “as soon as possible with [former] trustees, legal experts and supporters representatives to review the process, the documents and map the way forward”.

Msendema yesterday confirmed the meeting took place but could not give more details, saying he was in a meeting.

“I will call back once I am through with the meeting,” he said, but he had not called by press time.

On his part, Lipipa described the meeting as fruitful, saying: “I provided them with all the information I had at hand. I also assured them of my availability if they need any clarification anytime.”

“I think there was a misconception among some members that there was secrecy in the entire process, but this was because there were some hurdles along the way.

“But it is good that in the end, the group understood the process and you can even crosscheck with them,” he said.

Lipipa also said NMC have indicated they are ready to sign the MoA tomorrow.

The post Failed mission appeared first on The Nation Online.





